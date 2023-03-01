Cats on Catnip Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Just look at these cats living the high life!

The tortoiseshell with that far-off stare and chin dipped in the herb. The tuxedo cat with a green leafy mustache. The calico covered head to toe in weed. And the tabby who looks ready and willing to defend their stash. Based on photographer Andrew Marttila’s hilarious book and Instagram account, Cats on Catnip celebrates the goofier side of feline life in full-color photographs featuring kitties who are dazed and confused—and loving it. For cat people, it’s the gift of laughter and pure joy with every glance. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.