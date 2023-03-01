Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Cats on Catnip Wall Calendar 2024
Cats on Catnip Wall Calendar 2024

by Andrew Marttila

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

 Just look at these cats living the high life!
 The tortoiseshell with that far-off stare and chin dipped in the herb. The tuxedo cat with a green leafy mustache. The calico covered head to toe in weed. And the tabby who looks ready and willing to defend their stash. Based on photographer Andrew Marttila’s hilarious book and Instagram account, Cats on Catnip celebrates the goofier side of feline life in full-color photographs featuring kitties who are dazed and confused—and loving it. For cat people, it’s the gift of laughter and pure joy with every glance. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

