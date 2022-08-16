Free shipping on orders $35+
Cats on Catnip Wall Calendar 2023
A Year of Cats Living the High Life and Feeling Niiiiice
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 9, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s like every day is “4/20” in this celebration of cats who’ve gotten into the good stuff. Based on photographer Andrew Marttila’s hilarious book and Instagram account, Cats on Catnip features a year of kitties living high and loving it. A shorthaired calico looking more than a little dazed and confused. A ginger cat intent on protecting her stash. A charming tortoiseshell with a glassy stare and catnip-covered nose. And a black-and-white guy taking the edge off with a full-body roll in the herb. The beautiful, full color photographs are rich in detail and showcase a funny, goofy, and altogether unexpected side of the normally dignified cats who grace our lives. It’s a gift that will make every cat lover purr with joy. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.
