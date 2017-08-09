Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island
Steep mountains divide dense rainforests and rocky shores from thriving cities. Discover the rugged and the cosmopolitan with Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island. Inside you’ll find:
Expanding your trip? Try Moon British Columbia. Craving more of Canada’s incredible wilderness? Check out Moon Banff National Park.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Victoria to two weeks exploring Vancouver Island, designed for outdoor adventurers, culture and history buffs, families, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Complete one of the world’s great coastal hikes on the West Coast Trail, or try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding through protected fjords. Surf off the wild coast of Tofino, or experience the thrill of hooking a giant salmon on the Campbell River. Taste seafood fresh from the ocean in downtown Victoria and admire the city’s timeless architecture. Spend the day in the colorful Butchart Gardens, learn the history of the First Nations, or discover the region’s natural origins at the Royal BC Museum
- Honest advice from Vancouver Island expert Andrew Hempstead on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from waterfront lodges to secluded campsites
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, culture, and local history
