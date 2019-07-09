Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Canadian Rockies
With Banff & Jasper National Parks
Snowy peaks, icy glaciers, glittering lakes, and alpine meadows: answer the call of the wild with Moon Canadian Rockies. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip. Sticking to one park? Check out Moon Banff National Park or Moon Glacier National Park.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries from day hikes to a two-week Canadian Rockies road trip, designed for outdoor adventurers, families with kids, winter sports enthusiasts, and more
- The best hikes in the Canadian Rockies: Find the right trek for you with details on length, elevation gains, difficulty levels, and trailheads
- Can’t-miss outdoor experiences: Hike to incredible vistas and try to spot moose, bighorn sheep, and black bears, or soak in a natural hot spring after a day on the slopes. Ride over a glacier in an Ice Explorer, float through the sky in a mountain gondola, or white-water raft down rivers of snowmelt. Go horseback riding though the Tonquin Valley or fish for your own fresh dinner and camp under the stars
- Expert insight from Banff local Andrew Hempstead on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from campgrounds to luxurious mountain lodges
- Full-color photos, detailed maps of each park, and handy directions, including driving times and mileages, and coverage of gateway towns
- Background information on the landscape, culture, history, wildlife, and environment
- In-depth coverage of Banff National Park, Kootenay National Park, Yoho National Park, Jasper National Park, Waterton Lakes National Park, and nearby cities of Banff, Canmore, Jasper, Calgary, Radium Hot Springs, Invermere, Golden, and Kananaskis Country
