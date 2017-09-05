Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Canadian Rockies
Including Banff & Jasper National Parks
Find Your Adventure with Moon Travel Guides!Read More
Snowy peaks, icy glaciers, glittering lakes, and alpine meadows: answer the call of the wild with Moon Canadian Rockies.
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip. Sticking to one park? Check out Moon Banff National Park or Moon Glacier National Park.
Snowy peaks, icy glaciers, glittering lakes, and alpine meadows: answer the call of the wild with Moon Canadian Rockies.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries from day hikes to a two-week Canadian Rockies road trip, designed for outdoor adventurers, families, winter sports enthusiasts, and more
- Activities and ideas for every traveler: Hike to incredible vistas and try to spot moose, bighorn sheep, and black bears. Ride over a glacier in an Ice Explorer, float through the sky in a mountain gondola, or white-water raft down rivers of snowmelt. Browse the museums and boutiques of downtown Banff, or go horseback riding though the Tonquin Valley. Indulge in fine French cuisine and spend the night in a luxurious mountain lodge, or fish for your own fresh dinner and camp under the stars
- Local insight from Canadian Rockies expert Andrew Hempstead on when to go, what to do, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps and directions, including driving times and mileage
- In-depth coverage of Banff National Park, Kootenay National Park, Yoho National Park, Jasper National Park, Waterton Lakes National Park, and nearby gateway cities of Banff, Canmore, Jasper, Calgary, Radium Hot Springs, Invermere, Golden, and Kananaskis Country
- Background information on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip. Sticking to one park? Check out Moon Banff National Park or Moon Glacier National Park.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use