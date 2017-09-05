Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon British Columbia
Including the Alaska Highway
British Columbia is filled with vibrant cities, secluded beaches, and old-growth rainforests. Experience the best of this wild and beautiful province with Moon British Columbia. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip. Craving more of Canada’s incredible wilderness? Check out Moon Banff National Park or Moon Canadian Rockies.
- Flexible itineraries, from one week in Vancouver and Victoria to a two-week tour of the entire province
- Strategic advice for outdoor adventurers, foodies and wine lovers, families, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Try to spot wild bears, moose, and elk, go whale-watching on the Pacific, or snorkel with seals. Learn about the First Nations tribes’ colorful totem poles and sample indigenous foods, or sip your way through the wines of the lush Okanagan Valley. Kayak through icy fjords, ski Whistler’s world-class slopes, or drive the famed Alaska Highway
- Reliable tips from BC local Andrew Hempstead on where to eat, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
- In-depth coverage of Vancouver, Victoria and Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, Gold Nugget Route, the Okanagan Valley, the Kootenays, the Canadian Rockies, Glacier National Park, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Mount Robson, Cariboo Country, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii, Stewart-Cassar Highway, Alaska Highway, and the Yukon
Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip. Craving more of Canada’s incredible wilderness? Check out Moon Banff National Park or Moon Canadian Rockies.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use