Whether you’re stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Glacier, Banff & Jasper. Inside you’ll find:
Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
- Easy itineraries for one to three days in Glacier, Banff, and Jasper National Parks, from a scenic drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road, to a day of hiking through glacial valleys, to a weekend exploring the best of all three parks with mix-and-match itineraries
- The top hikes in Glacier, Banff, and Jasper: Whether you’re looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you’ll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
- Can’t-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers, walk beneath waterfalls, get your adrenaline pumping on the Glacier Skywalk, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside
- Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, border crossing, reservations, and safety advice
- Know-how from outdoors experts Andrew Hempstead and Becky Lomax
Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use