Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada’s national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day hikers, winter visitors, families with kids, campers, and more

The Best Hikes in Banff: Detailed trail descriptions, individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options

Detailed trail descriptions, individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options Experience the Outdoors: Ride over the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh or through the sky in a mountain gondola. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys and discover alpine lakes and spectacular vistas. Soak in a natural hot spring, treat yourself at a luxurious mountain resort, or discover the park’s history at one of Banff’s excellent museums. Grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, or experience the town’s classic après-ski nightlife

How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours

Where to Stay: From campgrounds and rustic lodges to sprawling ski resorts, find the best spots to kick back, both inside and outside the park

Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Expertise and Know-How from seasoned explorer and Banff local Andrew Hempstead

Find your adventure in Banff National Park with Moon.





