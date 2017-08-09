Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Banff National Park
Find Your Adventure with Moon Travel Guides!Read More
Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada’s national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park.
Inside you’ll find:
Exploring more of Canada’s great outdoors? Try Moon Canadian Rockies. Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip.
Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada’s national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park.
Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries designed for day hikers, winter visitors, families with kids, campers, and more
- The top experiences and unique ideas for exploring Banff: Ride over the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh or through the sky in a mountain gondola. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys, and discover alpine lakes and spectacular vistas. Soak in a natural hot spring, treat yourself at a luxurious mountain resort, or discover the park’s history at one of Banff’s excellent museums. Grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, or experience the town’s classic après-ski nightlife
- Expert tips for hiking, biking, skiing, and more, plus essential packing and health and safety information
- Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, elevation gains, difficulty ratings, and trailhead directions
- The best places to spot wildlife like black bears, elk, and bighorn sheep
- Valuable insight from seasoned explorer and Banff local Andrew Hempstead
- Honest advice on when to go and where to stay inside and outside the park, from gorgeous mountain lodges to secluded campgrounds,
- Up-to-date information on park fees, passes, and reservations, and strategies for get to Banff National Park
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Recommendations for families, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities
- Thorough background on the wildlife, terrain, culture, and history
Exploring more of Canada’s great outdoors? Try Moon Canadian Rockies. Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use