Discover the unmistakable joie de vivre and Québécois pride of this unique city. Inside Moon Québec City you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries including a walking tour of the best views of Old Québec, romantic weekend getaways, and a four-day trip exploring the best of the city

See the sights: Browse the boutiques in trendy Saint-Roch, explore the city's history at the Château Frotenac and the Place Royale, or stroll the rue de Petit Champlain, one of the oldest streets in North America

Get a taste of the city: Savor Québec's French roots at a gourmet restaurant, sample Quebecois delicacies like poutine, tourtier, and tarte au sucre, and get cozy in a bar with a mug of mulled wine

Outdoor recreation: Bike to the misty falls of Chute Montmorency, whale-watch in scenic Tadoussac, or bundle up for some serious city sledding in the winter

Focused advice from local journalist Andrea Bennett

Full-color photos and detailed maps and directions for exploring on your own

Background information on the landscape, history, and French-Canadian culture

In-depth coverage of Québec City's neighborhoods and suburbs, including excursions to the Île d'Orléans, Chute Montmorency, and Tadoussac

With Moon Québec City's practical tips and insider insight, you can plan your trip your way.





