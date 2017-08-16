Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Montréal
Montréal is filled with surprises: vine-covered alleys, unique spiral staircases, and festivals around every corner. Immerse yourself in this distinctly Québécois city with Moon Montréal.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow one of our guided neighborhood walks
- See the Sights: Stroll through Montréal’s history on rue St-Paul, the city’s oldest street. Take a self-guided bike tour and picnic at the Parc du Mont-Royal. Visit the beautiful Notre-Dame Basilica and enjoy an exhibit at the Montréal Fine Arts Museum before ending your day with a sunset view from one of the city’s scenic lookouts
- Get a Taste of the City: Enjoy fresh crêpes at the Marché Jean-Talon, countless spots to wine and dine al-fresco, beautiful farm-to-table restaurants, and poutine on nearly every menu
- Bars and Nightlife: Sample Montréal’s craft beer scene at rooftop bars, dance the night away to up-and-coming bands and DJs, or watch Cirque du Soleil perform in their hometown
- Local Advice: Journalist and tour guide Andrea Bennett shares her love of her adopted city
- Itineraries: All accessible by bus, train, or public transit, including “The Best of Montréal,” “The City with Kids,” and “A Taste of Montréal”
- Tips for Travelers including lists of the best views, people-watching spots, romantic getaways, coffee shops, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, travelers with disabilities, and families with children
- Full-Color, Helpful Photos and Detailed Maps
- Maps and Tools: Moon provides background information on the history and culture of Montréal, as well as an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
With Moon Montréal’s practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.
