Montréal is filled with surprises: vine-covered alleys, unique spiral staircases, and festivals around every corner. Immerse yourself in this distinctly Québécois city with Moon Montréal.

Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow one of our guided neighborhood walks

Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow one of our guided neighborhood walks See the Sights: Stroll through Montréal’s history on rue St-Paul, the city’s oldest street. Take a self-guided bike tour and picnic at the Parc du Mont-Royal. Visit the beautiful Notre-Dame Basilica and enjoy an exhibit at the Montréal Fine Arts Museum before ending your day with a sunset view from one of the city’s scenic lookouts

Stroll through Montréal’s history on rue St-Paul, the city’s oldest street. Take a self-guided bike tour and picnic at the Parc du Mont-Royal. Visit the beautiful Notre-Dame Basilica and enjoy an exhibit at the Montréal Fine Arts Museum before ending your day with a sunset view from one of the city’s scenic lookouts Get a Taste of the City: Enjoy fresh crêpes at the Marché Jean-Talon, countless spots to wine and dine al-fresco, beautiful farm-to-table restaurants, and poutine on nearly every menu

Enjoy fresh crêpes at the Marché Jean-Talon, countless spots to wine and dine al-fresco, beautiful farm-to-table restaurants, and poutine on nearly every menu Bars and Nightlife: Sample Montréal’s craft beer scene at rooftop bars, dance the night away to up-and-coming bands and DJs, or watch Cirque du Soleil perform in their hometown

Sample Montréal’s craft beer scene at rooftop bars, dance the night away to up-and-coming bands and DJs, or watch Cirque du Soleil perform in their hometown Local Advice: Journalist and tour guide Andrea Bennett shares her love of her adopted city

Journalist and tour guide Andrea Bennett shares her love of her adopted city Itineraries: All accessible by bus, train, or public transit, including “The Best of Montréal,” “The City with Kids,” and “A Taste of Montréal”

All accessible by bus, train, or public transit, including “The Best of Montréal,” “The City with Kids,” and “A Taste of Montréal” Tips for Travelers including lists of the best views, people-watching spots, romantic getaways, coffee shops, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, travelers with disabilities, and families with children

including lists of the best views, people-watching spots, romantic getaways, coffee shops, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, travelers with disabilities, and families with children Full-Color, Helpful Photos and Detailed Maps

Maps and Tools: Moon provides background information on the history and culture of Montréal, as well as an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go

With Moon Montréal’s practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.





Exploring the area? Check out Moon Québec City or Moon Atlantic Canada.