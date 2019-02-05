Fighting for Space

Spaceflight historian and creator of YouTube’s “Vintage Space” Amy Shira Teitel tells the riveting story of the female pilots who each dreamed of being the first American woman in space.



A book that will appeal to readers of Fly Girls and The Astronaut Wives’ Club, Moonshot is the mostly-unknown tale of Jackie Cochran and Jerrie Cobb–two accomplished aviatrixes, one generation apart, who each dreamed of being the first woman in space, but along the way battled their egos, their expectations, and ultimately the patriarchal society that stood between them and the stars.



Moonshot is a dual biography of these fascinating and fearless women, using their stories as guides through the changing social, political, and technical landscape of the time.







