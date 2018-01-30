Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cookiesaurus Christmas

Cookiesaurus Christmas

by

by

Illustrated by

Cookiesaurus Rex may not be your usual holiday treat, but he has plenty of Christmas spirit. He would like nothing more than to make it onto Santa’s cookie plate. After all, the Big Guy should have only the best cookie to take back to the North Pole. But Mr. Spatula chooses Star, then Bell, and finally Gingerbread Boy. . . . WAIT ONE STINKIN,’ STOMPIN’ MINUTE! Looks like Cookiesaurus Rex is going to have to take matters into his own tiny arms. Will his Christmas dreams come true, or will his holiday dreams be crumbled?

Praise for Cookiesaurus Rex:
“Ford’s bright and funny illustrations perfectly complement Dominy and Evans’ tongue-in-cheek text. The cheeky dino is full of personality and spunk, and his facial expressions are priceless. . .Have cookie dough and frosting ready, as kids are sure to want to try their own hands at decorating after a few laugh-filled rereads.”–Kirkus Reviews
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484767450

Hardcover
