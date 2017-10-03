Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Annie B., Made for TV
Eleven-year-old Annie Brown is used to being on the losing end of comparisons to her almost-always best friend Savannah. Savannah is MVP of the track team, has straight As, and, predictably, wins the most coveted school spirit award on the last day of 5th grade. Fortunately, Annie does have one very specialized skill.
Praise
—-Publishers Weekly
Readers will also enjoy these titles
Lulu the Broadway Mouse
Ratatouille meets Broadway in this charming new middle grade novel about a little mouse with big dreams. Lulu is a little girl with a very…
Lizzy and the Good Luck Girl
Told with humor and heart, this is a middle grade story about family, friendship, and hope--plus cats in sweaters!Living in the small town of East…
Superfail
Diary of a Wimpy Kid meets Big Hero Six when a group of young but defective superheroes attempt to save the day! Laser vision isn't…
Super Jake and the King of Chaos
A debut contemporary novel about 11-year-old aspiring magician Ethan, who discovers that heroes come in all sizes, and real magic can be found in the…