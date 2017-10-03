Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Annie B., Made for TV

by

For every kid who’s ever come in second place, this is a middle grade story about chasing your dreams.


Eleven-year-old Annie Brown is used to being on the losing end of comparisons to her almost-always best friend Savannah. Savannah is MVP of the track team, has straight As, and, predictably, wins the most coveted school spirit award on the last day of 5th grade. Fortunately, Annie does have one very specialized skill.

Inspired by As Seen on TV commercials, Annie likes to invent products and write clever sales pitches to go along with them. So when an opportunity arises to audition for a local web show called The Cat’s Meow, Annie knows her future is set. She’s going to wow those producers with her fabulous writing and made-for-TV announcer voice.

Of course, things don’t happen quite according to plan, and soon Annie is worried about losing both the opportunity she’s been training for her whole life, and her best friend.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Business, Careers, Occupations

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780762463855

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Praise

"When it comes to imagination and creative wordplay, Annie has no match."

-Publishers Weekly
"Annie's first-person narration is hilariously astute.... Readers graduating from Junie B. to lengthier stories will find a new book-friend in Annie B."—-Kirkus Reviews
"Annie's narration is so irrepressible, genuine, and laugh-out-loud funny that she's sure to carve out an audience with young readers.... Hand to fans of the Dork Diaries."—-Booklist
"The incorporation of 'As Seen on TV' adds vivid language, creative thinking, and heart felt dilemmas into a short digestible nugget for the intended audience."—School Library Connection
"Annie B., Made for TV is an engaging story of competition, friendship and, of course, hilarious As Seen on TV commercials for products that should exist, but don't."—--Lisa Doan, author of The Berenson Schemes and the upcoming Chadwick's Epic Revenge
"Annie B. isn't just made for TV-she's made for books, too. Readers will cheer her on in this charming story about friendship, first crushes, and following your dreams. A delightful debut!"—-Abby Cooper, author of Sticks and Stones and Bubbles
Meet The Author: Amy Dixon

Amy Dixon is the author of the picture books Marathon Mouse, Sophie’s Animal Parade, and Maurice the Unbeastly. She writes from her home in Clovis, California, where she lives on a steady diet of popcorn and coffee. This is her debut middle grade novel.

