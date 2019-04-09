Undying (An Unearthed Novel)

Earth’s fate rests in their hands. Trapped aboard the Undying’s ancient spaceship and reeling from the truth they’ve uncovered, Mia and Jules are desperate to warn their home about what’s coming.





After a perilous escape in an alien craft, they crash-land on Earth’s surface only to realize the awful truth: No one believes in the Undying threat in orbit.





With no choice but to take matters into their own hands, they must escape custody of the powerful International Alliance in order to discover the true mission of the Undying, and how to stop them. On the run, fugitive among their own people, they must journey across Europe to stop an alien invasion, prevent a horrific plague, and save the people they love.





From the mountains of Spain to the streets of Prague, the epic conclusion to the Unearthed series is a white-knuckle ride that will keep readers guessing until the final page.



