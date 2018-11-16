You Don't Want a Unicorn!

Be careful what pet you wish for in this hilarious audiobook from bestselling author Ame Dyckman.

When a little boy throws a coin in a well asking for a pet unicorn, he has no idea what kind of trouble he’s in for. Unbeknownst to him, unicorns make the absolutely worst pets: they shed, they poke holes in your ceiling, and they make a big mess. This rollicking story shares all of the ways a pet unicorn can ruin your life, and is sure to have listeners in stitches.