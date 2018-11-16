Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Be careful what pet you wish for in this hilarious audiobook from bestselling author Ame Dyckman.
When a little boy throws a coin in a well asking for a pet unicorn, he has no idea what kind of trouble he’s in for. Unbeknownst to him, unicorns make the absolutely worst pets: they shed, they poke holes in your ceiling, and they make a big mess. This rollicking story shares all of the ways a pet unicorn can ruin your life, and is sure to have listeners in stitches.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549123504

Edition: Unabridged

An Amazon Best Book of the Month
A 2018-2019 Florida SSYRA Jr. List Book

Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!:
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe."
Horn Book
"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc ... there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had."—Publishers Weekly
"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen."

Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Imaginative fun throughout."—Booklist
