A Year of Good Beer Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Description

Every day is a good day—when you have a great beer in hand.

And here are hundreds of fantastic recommendations for every season and every occasion. Try Highland Brewing Co.’s exceptionally drinkable Gaelic Ale, also known as Asheville’s first beer. For a delightful summer refresher, crack open a Kühler from New Glarus Brewing Co., which combines sour lambic, aromatic Earl Grey, and a squeeze of lime. Learn about craft ingredients: IPA brewers are hopping for Sabro Hops, notable for their pineapple and coconut flavors. Plus Beer Trivia, National Tailgating Day, must-try brews, and quotes: “If you guys are going to be throwing beer bottles at us, at least make sure they’re full.”—musician Dave Mustaine. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.