Free shipping on orders $35+

A Year of Good Beer Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Year of Good Beer Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Craft Beers, Beer Quizzes, Trivia & More

by Amahl Turczyn

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 1, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516711

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Beer

Description

Bottoms up to a year of fantastic beer recommendations.

Crack open Sierra Nevada’s easy drinking Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale, with aromas of guava, hibiscus, and strawberry combining for a nicely balanced tartness. The Schlenkerla Oak Smoked Doppelbock, boasting a smooth smokiness and multilayered malt intensity. Plus American Craft Brewery Destinations (including the Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa, California), Beer Quizzes, Proper Glassware for Beer Styles, and How to Read a Beer Label: A session beer just means it’s lower in alcohol—usually 5 percent by volume or less. (Although it can refer to almost any style, session IPAs are the most popular.) Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less