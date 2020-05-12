Charlottesville Horror

A young teen is caught between doing the right thing and protecting her family secrets in this young adult thriller perfect for fans of One of Us is Lying



Charlottesville prides itself on its reputation as a picturesque southern town. But things weren’t always so perfect.



Lina Adamos has made a name for herself as the dependable girl next door. She’s done her best to hide the horrifying truth about her family history, and its connection to the Charlottesville’s dark past.



But, when golden boy Romi Al-Turk’s mangled body is found with nothing but a promise to punish the town’s sinners, Lina knows she’s run out of time. Especially, as she begins receiving chilling phone calls from a self-proclaimed “avenger” who says he’s behind Romi’s death.



The avenger gives Lina an ultimatum: help him cleanse the town of it’s sinners, one corpse at a time, or he will expose the devastation her own family once unleashed on the town. After all, darkness is in her blood.



As Lina plummets further into darkness and her world unravels, she must decide what’s worth protecting: her family secrets? Or Charlottesville?

