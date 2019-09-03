Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Aly's Fight
Beating Cancer, Battling Infertility, and Believing in Miracles
TLC reality TV stars Aly and Josh Taylor share their story of breast cancer, infertility, and dashed dreams and inspire readers to cling to hope, even when it seems impossible.
October 17, 2011 changed Aly and Josh Taylor’s lives forever. At just 24 years old, Aly was diagnosed with breast cancer. Everything they had known, hoped for, and dreamed of came to a screeching halt with the news of her diagnoses.
Aly’s cancer journey is only the beginning of their incredible story. With grit, fierce love, and unyielding faith, Aly and Josh fight for her life and dream of building a family. They battle infertility, face heart-wrenching struggles while trying to adopt, and experience God in miraculous ways. Aly and Josh inspire readers to cling to life, faith, and love, especially when all hope seems lost.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Hope is rare in today's dark world. But Josh and Aly Taylor inspire all of us to hold onto hope and fight with all we have to get to the light without fear."
—-SADIE ROBERTSON, New York Times best-selling author of Live Original and Live Fearless, founder of LiveOriginal.com
"In Aly's Fight, Josh and Aly reveal how life can be full of interruptions and pain, yet with trust and insistent faith, God crafts the miraculous."—-MARCUS AND JONI LAMB, Founders of Daystar Television Network
"We love this beautiful family. With six miracle babies of our own, we are truly inspired by Aly and Josh's story of hope and trusting God through the hardest of times."—-DANIELLE AND ADAM BUSBY, Reality stars from TLC's Outdaughtered
"This is a life-changing book. Josh and Aly share their highest highs and lowest lows, but never once are they without hope. You will be inspired by this uplifting and important book."
—-KORIE ROBERTSON, Star of A&E's Duck Dynasty and New York Times best-selling author
