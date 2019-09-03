Aly's Fight

TLC reality TV stars Aly and Josh Taylor share their story of breast cancer, infertility, and dashed dreams and inspire readers to cling to hope, even when it seems impossible.





October 17, 2011 changed Aly and Josh Taylor’s lives forever. At just 24 years old, Aly was diagnosed with breast cancer. Everything they had known, hoped for, and dreamed of came to a screeching halt with the news of her diagnoses.Aly’s cancer journey is only the beginning of their incredible story. With grit, fierce love, and unyielding faith, Aly and Josh fight for her life and dream of building a family. They battle infertility, face heart-wrenching struggles while trying to adopt, and experience God in miraculous ways. Aly and Josh inspire readers to cling to life, faith, and love, especially when all hope seems lost.