Mamá Goose
Mamá Goose

A Latine Nursery Treasury / Un Tesoro de Rimas Infantiles (Bilingual)

by Alma Flor Ada

by Isabel Campoy

Illustrated by Maribel Suarez

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316540209

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nursery Rhymes

Description

A unique bilingual treasury full of charm and humor that includes more than 80 rhymes and lullabies from across the Spanish-speaking world.
 
This delightfully illustrated collection includes beloved lullabies, jump-rope songs, riddles, and proverbs collected by award-winning authors and scholars of Latine literature. Rich with the diversity of Latine cultures, this treasury serves as both a warm introduction to Latine folklore for English speakers and a trove of familiar favorites for Spanish speakers.
 
The collection also includes sheet music and bonus content for caregivers to enrich the reading experience.

