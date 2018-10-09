Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Seattle
Explore every corner of the Emerald City, from coffee shops to mountain hikes, with Moon Seattle.Read More
Road tripping along the coast? Test-drive Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Visiting more of the state? Check out Moon Washington.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow self-guided neighborhood walks
- See the Sights: Watch the fishmongers sling the catch of the day at Pike Place Market, or grab a pick-me-up at the original Starbucks. Zig zag through the Olympic Sculpture Park, watch sharks swim above you in the Seattle Aquarium’s underwater dome, admire Northwest art at the Seattle Art Museum, or watch the sunset from Space Needle observation deck
- Get a Taste of the City: Find the best cup of coffee, sample fresh oysters, and indulge in the city’s innovative cuisine
- Bars and Nightlife: Lounge at an old-school jazz club, discover the next big indie artist, get a flight of beers at a local microbrewery, or sip craft cocktails in a swanky speakeasy
- Expert Advice: Emerald City native Allison Williams shares what locals love about Seattle
- Strategic Itineraries and Day Trips: Make the most of your trip with ideas for foodies, culture-seekers, families traveling with kids, and more, or explore nearby Bainbridge Island, Mount Rainier National Park, Tacoma, and Bellevue
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on history and culture, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
