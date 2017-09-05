Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip
Seattle, Vancouver, Victoria, the Olympic Peninsula, Portland, the Oregon Coast & Mount Rainier
Discover vibrant cities like Seattle, Vancouver, and Portland, and explore the emerald wilderness in between with Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:
Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip! Doing more than driving through? Check out Moon Seattle or Moon Vancouver.
- Maps and Driving Tools: 31 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, and more, you can climb Mount Rainier or relax in Seattle with a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a local craft beer. Hike the temperate rainforests of Oregon, kayak the Puget Sound in Washington, hit the ski slopes in Whistler, or take the ferry to Canada to see First Nations art
- Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route or follow suggestions for spending time in Vancouver, Victoria, the Olympic Peninsula, Seattle, the Oregon Coast, Portland, Neah Bay, Port Angeles, Greenwater, Paradise, Olympia, Astoria, Aberdeen, or Newport
- Local Insight: Native Washingtonian and outdoorswoman Allison Williams shares her love of the Pacific Northwest
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
