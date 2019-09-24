Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wild & Chance

Wild & Chance

by

by

Sit. Speak. Survive the chase.

A girl wakes up trapped on a sinking ship with no memory of who she is and nothing but her instinct to survive. She fights her way to freedom, only to discover two incredible facts: She is a dog, and she can understand human speech. She soon befriends a thirteen-year-old boy named Chance who gives her a name of her own-Wild.

But Wild and Chance find themselves running for their lives, pursued by relentless Animal Control officers. Joined by a mysterious hacker girl named Junebug, the unlikely trio fights for survival while trying to solve the mystery of Wild’s extraordinary strength, superintelligence, and high-tech collar.

Equal parts heart-pounding action and heartfelt journey, Wild & Chance grabs the reader from page one and never lets go.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

On Sale: April 28th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781368053198

Hardcover
