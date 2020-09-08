Wild & Chance: The Puppy War

Jason Bourne meets Homeward Bound in book two of this fast-paced series where Wild—an unusually intelligent dog—must stop adorably cute, but dangerous, puppies from being released to the greater Los Angeles area with the help of her friends.



Wild has been on the run—jumping from one family to the next—ever since she left Chance almost a year ago. But when a mysterious canine corporation, C.A.T., abducts her and threatens to hurt Chance, she will stop at nothing to escape and find her old friend.



Together again, Wild and Chance must enlist the help of Junebug to hack into C.A.T.'s computer to discover what they really want. But along the way, the group is reunited with an old friend and introduced to the Puppio puppies—love-at-first-sight cute, with massive eyes, who smell like apple pie. Even though they may look cute on the outside, Wild is convinced everything isn't as it seems.



When she finds out a shocking discovery about her past, Wild must decide who is more important to protect—her past, her best friend, or the greater Los Angeles area who are in incredible Puppio danger.



Equal parts heart-pounding action and heartfelt journey, this second book in the Wild & Chance series grabs readers from page one and never lets go.