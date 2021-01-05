The Stolen Hours

Lila Nash, Joe Talbert’s beloved girlfriend from the USA Today-bestseller The Life We Bury and The Shadows We Hide, takes the lead for the first time in this thrilling new mystery, as she races to outsmart a serial killer and to escape the dark hold of her own past.



Lila Nash is on the verge of landing her dream job—working as a prosecutor under the Hennepin County Attorney—and has finally settled into a happy life with her boyfriend, Joe Talbert. But when a new case crosses her desk, things take a personal turn. Sadie Vauk has been pulled from the Mississippi River, barely alive. The police believe her assailant to be local photographer Gavin Spenser, but their evidence is slim.



Gavin has been preparing for this moment. He knows that Sadie’s escape might cause a lesser mind to panic, but he’s no lesser mind. After years of working from the shadows, he will finally match wits with the best, and he knows that he will win.



But Lila is driven by her own dark secret. Eight years before, she too survived an unspeakable attack. The more determined Lila becomes to put Gavin behind bars, however, the more elusive justice becomes. Battling a new boss and haunted by her own ghosts, the clock is ticking. In a race against an evil mastermind, it will take everything Lila’s got to face what she has feared the most—and to put an end to a killer’s ruthless plan.