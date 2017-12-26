



Seen the news? Hate it? Don’t know what to do next? Start a revolution with artist and activist Alice Skinner’s smash-the-patriarchy guided journal-perfect for anyone who dreams of a better world, and wants to help make it a reality.



With dozens of prompts that are both snarky and practical, the Revolution Handbook will get you to stop yelling helplessly at your news feed and start planning your resistance. Fill the interior pages to track the movements you admire and want to join. Plan your arguments on paper BEFORE you get tongue-tied at the dinner table. Log your scripts for calling representatives, make time for self-care, catalog the heroes you want to remember, and even sew Trump’s mouth shut.



So what are you waiting for? It’s time to grab a pen and start your revolution. Get all your thoughts and emotions out-and get ready to change the world!