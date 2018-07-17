Skylight Confessions: A Novel: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

On the night her father dies, Arlyn–a dreamy believer in destiny and love–is certain that the man she is meant to be with will walk into her life. But fate seems to be playing a trick when cool, practical, and deliberate John Moody knocks on her door to ask for directions. Their difficult marriage leads them and their children to a house made of glass in the Connecticut countryside, to the avenues of Manhattan, and to the blue waters of Long Island Sound, all in a search for family and identity.

Walking this path of ruin and redemption are Sam, the brilliant artist who is drawn to self-destruction and dreams; Blanca, the beautiful loner who lives in a world of books; and Will, the grandson, who is left a legacy of broken pieces he needs to put together. Here is a family so real, so tragic, so devoted, it is as if they have written their own riveting history–a quest for love and truth. SKYLIGHT CONFESSIONS is a luminous and elegant work of true originality.