Skylight Confessions: A Novel
Booktrack Edition
Edition: Unabridged
"Achingly beautiful and filled with heart-wrenchingly real characters: one of Hoffman's best."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
"Alice Hoffman has written her most spellbinding, accomplished novel yet. . . . Although this is Hoffman's nineteenth book, it feels utterly fresh. Her voice -- touched by the cadences of fairy tales -- buoys us through the novel's saddest currents."—Andrea Chapin, More
"Alice Hoffman remains a literary sorceress par excellence. . . . In a novel that unfolds like a dream, Hoffman reminds readers that love and family create the most potent magic of all."—Martha Woodall, Philadelphia Inquirer
"Hoffman is one of our great storytellers and one who knows the American family in all its many facets. In Skylight Confessions, she has once again written a story and characters that are truly unforgettable. A novel to be savored."—Victoria A. Brownworth, Baltimore Sun
"Wholly original and haunting."—Parade
"Hoffman's brand of magical realism squeezes caring out of hard-to-reach places and ends up being a celebration of love."—Good Housekeeping
"Among the many pleasures of Skylight Confessions is a sense of continuous corner-turning, a chain of surprises. . . . Skylight Confessions is about the unresolvable contradictions that lie at the heart of life."—Ann Harleman, Boston Globe
"Hoffman's shimmering, multigenerational melodrama bewitches with supernatural imagery while imaginatively dramatizing all-too-common heartaches."—Donna Seaman, Booklist
"Haunting. . . . This isn't just Hoffman's best recent novel; it's one of the best of a distinguished list. . . . Long after the last page is turned, the characters and their stories are impossible to forget."—Gail Pennington, St. Louis Post-Dispatch