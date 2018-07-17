Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Skylight Confessions: A Novel

Booktrack Edition

Skylight Confessions: A Novel: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
On the night her father dies, Arlyn–a dreamy believer in destiny and love–is certain that the man she is meant to be with will walk into her life. But fate seems to be playing a trick when cool, practical, and deliberate John Moody knocks on her door to ask for directions. Their difficult marriage leads them and their children to a house made of glass in the Connecticut countryside, to the avenues of Manhattan, and to the blue waters of Long Island Sound, all in a search for family and identity.
Walking this path of ruin and redemption are Sam, the brilliant artist who is drawn to self-destruction and dreams; Blanca, the beautiful loner who lives in a world of books; and Will, the grandson, who is left a legacy of broken pieces he needs to put together. Here is a family so real, so tragic, so devoted, it is as if they have written their own riveting history–a quest for love and truth. SKYLIGHT CONFESSIONS is a luminous and elegant work of true originality.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Family Life

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $19.98 / $25.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549146558

Edition: Unabridged

"Achingly beautiful and filled with heart-wrenchingly real characters: one of Hoffman's best."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

"Alice Hoffman has written her most spellbinding, accomplished novel yet. . . . Although this is Hoffman's nineteenth book, it feels utterly fresh. Her voice -- touched by the cadences of fairy tales -- buoys us through the novel's saddest currents."—Andrea Chapin, More

"Alice Hoffman remains a literary sorceress par excellence. . . . In a novel that unfolds like a dream, Hoffman reminds readers that love and family create the most potent magic of all."—Martha Woodall, Philadelphia Inquirer

"Hoffman is one of our great storytellers and one who knows the American family in all its many facets. In Skylight Confessions, she has once again written a story and characters that are truly unforgettable. A novel to be savored."—Victoria A. Brownworth, Baltimore Sun

"Wholly original and haunting."—Parade

"Hoffman's brand of magical realism squeezes caring out of hard-to-reach places and ends up being a celebration of love."—Good Housekeeping

"Among the many pleasures of Skylight Confessions is a sense of continuous corner-turning, a chain of surprises. . . . Skylight Confessions is about the unresolvable contradictions that lie at the heart of life."—Ann Harleman, Boston Globe

"Hoffman's shimmering, multigenerational melodrama bewitches with supernatural imagery while imaginatively dramatizing all-too-common heartaches."—Donna Seaman, Booklist

"Haunting. . . . This isn't just Hoffman's best recent novel; it's one of the best of a distinguished list. . . . Long after the last page is turned, the characters and their stories are impossible to forget."—Gail Pennington, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

