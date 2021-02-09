The Duke Who Loved Me
A stunning and swoon-worthy queer historical romance from "the best writer I've come across in years" (Laura Kinsale, New York Times bestselling author of Flowers from the Storm)—perfect for fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Evie Dunmore, and Manda Collins!

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Hall is a dizzyingly talented writer, one likely to spur envy in anyone who's ever picked up a pen."—Entertainment Weekly
"Simply the best writer I've come across in years."—Laura Kinsale, New York Times bestselling author
"Everyone needs to read this. Brilliance on every single page. Hilarious, witty, tender, and stunning. I love this book."—Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author of The Unhoneymooners, on Boyfriend Material
"Absurdly funny and swoonily romantic, with a sharp edge of wit and observation that keeps the story bounding along."—KJ Charles, author of A Charm of Magpies series
"The writing is witty, and [the] chemistry is irresistible, but it's Hall's insights about trust and self-worth that set the story apart. This is a triumph."—Publishers Weekly on Boyfriend Material
"Every once in a while you read a book that you want to SCREAM FROM ROOFTOPS about. I'm screaming, people!"—Sonali Dev, USA Today bestselling author, on Boyfriend Material
