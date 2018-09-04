Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Venice & Beyond
Day Trips, Local Spots, Strategies to Avoid Crowds
From Venetian Renaissance art to corner trattorias, dig into the city known as La Serrenissima (“Her Most Serene”) with Moon Venice & Beyond.Read More
- Explore In and Around the City: Get to know Venice’s most interesting neighborhoods, like San Marco, Cannaregio, and Castello, and nearby areas, including Padua, Vicenza, Verona, the Dolomites, and more
- Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from tons of itinerary options designed for foodies, history buffs, art lovers, and more
- See the Sights: Gaze at the golden mosaics lining the ceiling of St. Mark’s Basilica, step inside the grand Doge’s Palace, walk across the Rialto Bridge, and take a gondola ride through the city’s winding canals
- Get Outside the City: Linger in the colorful fishing village of Burano or the romantic city of Verona, and marvel at the Giotto frescoes in Padua
- Savor the Flavors: Sample traditional seafood dishes, unbeatable sweet treats, and classic cicchetti (a delicious assortment of finger foods)
- Experience the Nightlife: Relax at a canal-side bar, chat with locals as the wine decants at a rustic enoteca, and sip locally-produced Prosecco
- Get to Know the Real Venice: Follow local suggestions from Italian transplant Alexei Cohen
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on Venetian history and culture, plus tips on ethical travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
Day trip itineraries, favorite local spots, and strategies to skip the crowds: Take your time with Moon Venice & Beyond.
Exploring more of Italy? Check out Moon Florence & Beyond or Moon Milan & the Italian Lakes.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use