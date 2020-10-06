Moon Rome, Florence & Venice
Moon Rome, Florence & Venice

Experience world-famous art, stroll romantic streets, and savor the flavors of Italy’s top cities. Inside Moon Rome, Florence & Venice you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Rome, Florence, and Venice that can be combined into a longer trip
  • Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Cycle the Borghese park on a sunny day, learn classic Italian recipes in a cooking class, and admire masterworks by Bernini, Botticelli, and Caravaggio. Hike to sprawling hilltop views of Florence, meander through historic museums, or catch the Gregorian chants being sung at the Duomo on a Sunday morning. Stroll through Venice’s fish markets, rent a kayak and explore the winding canals, and bask in the afternoon sun as you sip Negroni on a piazza
  • The best local flavors: From pizza al taglio, fritto misto, and mouthwatering pastas to seasonal vegetables and fresh seafood delicacies, get to know each city’s unique culinary scene
  • Ideas for side trips, including Assisi, Siena, Pisa, and Lucca
  • Expert insight from American-turned-Roman Alexei Cohen on his adopted home country
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
  • Handy tools such as visa information, an Italian phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children
Experience la dolce vita at your own pace with Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.

Exploring more of Italy? Try Moon Milan & the Italian Lakes or Moon Amalfi Coast. For more of Europe’s best cities, check out Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest.

