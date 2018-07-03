Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Rome, Florence & Venice
Experience world-famous art, stroll romantic streets, and savor the flavors of Italy’s top cities. Inside Moon Rome, Florence & Venice you’ll find:Read More
Exploring more of Italy? Try Moon Milan & the Italian Lakes or Moon Amalfi Coast.
- Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Rome, Florence, and Venice that can be combined into a longer trip, including side trips to Assisi, Siena, Pisa, and Lucca
- Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Cycle the Borghese park on a sunny day, learn classic Italian recipes in a cooking class, and admire masterworks by Bernini, Botticelli, and Caravaggio. Hike to sprawling hilltop views of Florence, meander through historic museums, or catch the Gregorian chants being sung at the Duomo on a Sunday morning. Stroll through Venice’s fish markets, rent a kayak and explore the winding canals, and bask in the afternoon sun as you sip wine on a piazza
- Honest advice on where to stay, how to get around, and where to find the best regional cuisine, from pizza al taglio in Rome to gelato in Florence and fritto misto in Venice
- Local perspective from American-turned-Roman Alexei Cohen on his adopted home country
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
- Handy tools such as visa information, an Italian phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
