The Writer's Oracle Deck and Guidebook
50 Cards to Inspire Your Writing
This item is a preorder.
Description
Divine your way through writer's block while adding a little magic into your writing practice with this illustrated oracle deck and guidebook set!
- Unique Oracle Format: The 50 cards in this oracle deck are split into 25 beautifully designed prompt cards (Cards of Inquiry) and 25 illustrated cards (Cards of Dreaming) with stunning original artwork to light your creative spark in new ways. Let The Lighthouse card illuminate your character's path forward, push the boundaries of plot with The Library card, or recall something in the story that was almost forgotten with the Unsettled Dreams card.
- Deluxe Creative Set: This set includes 50 cards (3 x 5 inches); an 80-page, full-color illustrated paperback book (3 x 5 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box; cards and travel case are embedded in an interior tray
- Fully Illustrated Oracle Guidebook: This set includes a full-color illustrated companion book with instructions for use and card spreads to try, as well as lined pages to write in
- Perfect Gift: This one-of-a-kind, beautiful oracle deck and book set is an ideal gift for writers and anyone looking to add a little magic in their creative process
