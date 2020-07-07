“Stylish and sharp, with wicked hairpin turns, Who Is Maud Dixon? is part Patricia Highsmith, part All About Eve and pure fun.” (Maria Semple, author of Where’d You Go, Bernadette?)



Florence Darrow is a low-level publishing employee who believes that she's destined to be a famous writer. When she stumbles into a job as writer’s assistant to Maud Dixon, a world-famous, enigmatic novelist whose true identity is a secret, Florence believes that the universe is finally providing her big chance.



The arrangement seems perfect. Maud Dixon (whose real name, Florence discovers, is Helen Wilcox) can be prickly, but she is full of pointed wisdom — not only on how to write, but also on how to live. Helen even invites Florence along on a research trip to Morocco, where her new novel is set. Florence hopes this trip will be the first of many. And maybe, finally, she will experience something exciting to write about herself.



But when Florence wakes up in the hospital after a terrible car accident, with no memory of the previous night — and no sign of Helen — she wonders if she should take a shortcut. Instead of hiding in Helen’s shadow, why not upgrade into Helen's life? As well as her bestselling pseudonym, Maud Dixon . . .



Taut, twisty, and unpredictable, Who is Maud Dixon is a shocking psychological thriller about how far into the darkness you’re willing to go to claim the life you always wanted.