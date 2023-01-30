Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Children of the Wide River
Diamonds, Murder, and a Clash of Worlds in the Amazon
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 3, 2024. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From critically acclaimed author and journalist Alex Cuadros, a fascinating, in-depth look at the people of the Cinta Larga tribe of the Amazon—a story of a diamond mine, two boys surviving in the shadow of capitalism and colonialism, and a massacre that brought them to the international stage.
As little boys growing up in a remote corner of the Amazon, Oita Matina and Nacoça Pio watched their family members die of diseases (mostly measles) introduced by o homen branco, or white men. As adults, they profited off the diamond mines and lived in excess (SUVs, prostitutes, drug parties). Then, in 2004, they were implicated along with others in a brutal massacre of 29 miners, an act of violent retribution that made news headlines around the world.
CHILDREN OF THE WIDE RIVER follows the lives of these two tribal leaders whose personal stories trace the arc of the tribe's relationship with the outside world. Their story is about what happens when an egalitarian people are thrust into western civilization and discovers its vices, a kind of biblical fall brought about by greed. It's a story of timeless traditions wilting in the glow of modern technology; of virgin forests spoiled by the drive for economic expansion; of genocide and revenge. Ultimately, it is the story of one tribe's battle against colonialism and capitalism, set against an unexpectedly modern backdrop. For all that their lives reveal about the dark side of human nature, they also provide a startling demonstration of savvy and survival against all odds.
As little boys growing up in a remote corner of the Amazon, Oita Matina and Nacoça Pio watched their family members die of diseases (mostly measles) introduced by o homen branco, or white men. As adults, they profited off the diamond mines and lived in excess (SUVs, prostitutes, drug parties). Then, in 2004, they were implicated along with others in a brutal massacre of 29 miners, an act of violent retribution that made news headlines around the world.
CHILDREN OF THE WIDE RIVER follows the lives of these two tribal leaders whose personal stories trace the arc of the tribe's relationship with the outside world. Their story is about what happens when an egalitarian people are thrust into western civilization and discovers its vices, a kind of biblical fall brought about by greed. It's a story of timeless traditions wilting in the glow of modern technology; of virgin forests spoiled by the drive for economic expansion; of genocide and revenge. Ultimately, it is the story of one tribe's battle against colonialism and capitalism, set against an unexpectedly modern backdrop. For all that their lives reveal about the dark side of human nature, they also provide a startling demonstration of savvy and survival against all odds.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use