

As little boys growing up in a remote corner of the Amazon, Oita Matina and Nacoça Pio watched their family members die of diseases (mostly measles) introduced by o homen branco, or white men. As adults, they profited off the diamond mines and lived in excess (SUVs, prostitutes, drug parties). Then, in 2004, they were implicated along with others in a brutal massacre of 29 miners, an act of violent retribution that made news headlines around the world.



CHILDREN OF THE WIDE RIVER follows the lives of these two tribal leaders whose personal stories trace the arc of the tribe's relationship with the outside world. Their story is about what happens when an egalitarian people are thrust into western civilization and discovers its vices, a kind of biblical fall brought about by greed. It's a story of timeless traditions wilting in the glow of modern technology; of virgin forests spoiled by the drive for economic expansion; of genocide and revenge. Ultimately, it is the story of one tribe's battle against colonialism and capitalism, set against an unexpectedly modern backdrop. For all that their lives reveal about the dark side of human nature, they also provide a startling demonstration of savvy and survival against all odds.

