Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Trans Mission
My Quest to a Beard
A brave first-hand account of online personality Alex Bertie’s life, struggles, and victories as a transgender teen, as well as a groundbreaking guide for transitioning teens.Read More
Long before he became known for his YouTube videos, Alex Bertie was an isolated, often-afraid transgender teenager looking for answers. In this revolutionary memoir and valuable resource, Alex recounts his life, struggles, and victories as a young trans man. Along the way, he provides readers with accessible, highly researched explanations of gender, sexuality, and transitions. He explores without judgment how complicated all these things can be, and how many equally authentic ways there are to live as yourself and find happiness.
It can be hard for questioning teens to believe in a brighter future, let alone find any sense of community. Here, with clarity and compassion, Alex writes as a supportive older brother for transitioning teens, their allies, their parents, and anyone looking to better understand others — and themselves.
It can be hard for questioning teens to believe in a brighter future, let alone find any sense of community. Here, with clarity and compassion, Alex writes as a supportive older brother for transitioning teens, their allies, their parents, and anyone looking to better understand others — and themselves.
Praise
Bertie is an affable, conscientious, and informed guide who writes well and gives his readers an invaluable, potentially life-changing and -saving book. It is highly recommended.—Booklist (Starred Review)
"Must read."—NME
"The writing is lively and personal. The advice given is not preachy but rather practical and down-to-earth."—The School Librarian
"Personal, straightforward, and upbeat.... An accessible, hopeful road map for youth in transition and their friends, families, and communities."
—School Library Journal
—School Library Journal