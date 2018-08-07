Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Finger Log Rolling
Lumberjack Approved!
Challenge your friends anytime, anywhere to a competition of skill and speed with Finger Log Rolling! Have the best finger endurance and be the last one standing to be crowned “The Log Rolling Champion.”
This kit includes:
- Plastic basin to hold water
- 4″ revolving mini log
- Two pairs of finger shoes
- 32-page illustrated mini book with history, log rolling techniques, and the rules of the game
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use