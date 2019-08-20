You Look So Much Better in Person

From America’s favorite weather man and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade host Al Roker comes a funny and shrewd look at his career so far, what he’s learned, and what’s yet to come. In his first-ever series of essays, Al details his childhood in the Bronx and his start on a local channel in Oswego while still in college, before making the move back to his NYC hometown and primetime weather casting. Al’s trademark good humor and keen reportage have made him one of the country’s most trusted faces on television, but there’s so much more behind the scenes: as the parent of a blended family, an entrepreneur with his own production company and dreams of starting his own restaurant, to his latest stint on Broadway in Waitress, Al has built up a wealth of knowledge and guidance. He has plenty to say about the good times and the bad: working with Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, Hoda Kotb, and Kathie Lee to moments where he held his tongue-and wishes he hadn’t. A 13-time Emmy winner, Al knows how to tell a good story. This behind-the-scenes look at a career in the media, missteps and successes, will leave you laughing-and inspired.