Smart Cookies

by

Illustrated by

Breaking news from Whisper Valley Elementary:

-Sweets are now against the law
-A mysterious third grade “smart list” has appeared
-No one uses the new Friendship Bench (shocker)

In times like these, Quinny and Hopper need each other more than ever.

Quinny is determined to overturn the sweets ban. Cookies make school a happy place! But how can she focus on her petition when horrible decimals and fractions are taking up all her time?

Hopper can’t stand that a mean and untrue list hurt his best friend’s feelings. He has an idea of how to make school a better place and reinvent the Friendship Bench-but is crushed when others take credit for his actions. Hopper may not love the limelight, but he isn’t invisible either!

In the third installment of this acclaimed series, Quinny and Hopper learn that friendship makes life’s happy and hard times that much sweeter.

Kansas NEA Reading Circle Recommended Reading List, 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $15.99 / $17.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781368019033

Hardcover
Quinny & Hopper