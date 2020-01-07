From ad servers to Zika, Ebola to fake news, why the science of infection is the science of modern life





In our social-media-laden lives, everyone thinks they understand how things, whether YouTube fads or bank failures, spread: they go viral. In The Rules of Contagion, Adam Kucharski unpacks the science of epidemiology — the movement of diseases — to reveal what is, and isn’t, viral in modern life. Is it true that fake news spreads because it’s an unstoppable mind virus? Actually, brute-force attacks on our attention, not manipulation, explain most of it. Exploring everything from the onset of riots to the power of Instagram influencers, Kucharski shows how hackneyed the popular understanding of virality can be, and how much more compelling the real story is. Whether you are an author seeking an audience, a defender of the truth, or simply someone interested in the science of human social behavior, The Rules of Contagion is essential guide to modern life.