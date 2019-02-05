Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is Going to Hurt
Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident
Bestselling author Adam Kay tells us the hilarious — and sometimes horrifying — truth about life and work in a hospital.
Welcome to 97-hour weeks. Welcome to life and death decisions. Welcome to a constant tsunami of bodily fluids. Welcome to earning less than the hospital parking meter. Wave goodbye to your friends and relationships. Welcome to the life of a first-year doctor.
Scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, comedian and former medical resident Adam Kay’s This Is Going to Hurt provides a no-holds-barred account of his time on the front lines of medicine.
Hilarious, horrifying and heartbreaking by turns, this is everything you wanted to know — and more than a few things you didn’t — about life on and off the hospital ward. And yes, it may leave a scar.
Edition: Unabridged
"This book is heartbreaking, hilarious and truly important. I believe in its humanity, its spirit and its conscience. The best doctor's visit you will ever have."—Rose McGowan