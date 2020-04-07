Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is Going to Hurt
Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident
In the US edition of this international bestseller, Adam Kay channels Henry Marsh and David Sedaris to tell us the “darkly funny” (The New Yorker) — and sometimes horrifying — truth about life and work in a hospital.
Welcome to 97-hour weeks. Welcome to life and death decisions. Welcome to a constant tsunami of bodily fluids. Welcome to earning less than the hospital parking meter. Wave goodbye to your friends and relationships. Welcome to the life of a first-year doctor.
Scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, comedian and former medical resident Adam Kay’s This Is Going to Hurt provides a no-holds-barred account of his time on the front lines of medicine.
Hilarious, horrifying and heartbreaking by turns, this is everything you wanted to know — and more than a few things you didn’t — about life on and off the hospital ward. And yes, it may leave a scar.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Darkly funny... heartbreaking."—The New Yorker
"Hilarious and heartbreaking...I howled, yelped, and occasionally choked with laughter...This book may hurt, but in an important and necessary way."—Cathy Rentzenbrink, The Times (London)
"This book is heartbreaking, hilarious and truly important. I believe in its humanity, its spirit and its conscience. The best doctor's visit you will ever have."—Rose McGowan, actress, activist, and New York Times bestselling author of Brave
"Brilliant. Five stars. Amazing."—Mark Haddon, bestselling author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
"Painfully funny. The pain and the funniness somehow add up to something entirely good, entirely noble, and entirely lovable."—Stephen Fry, actor, comedian, and author of Mythos
"Bloody funny."
—Minnie Driver, actress
—Minnie Driver, actress