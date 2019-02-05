Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This Is Going to Hurt

Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident

by

Bestselling author Adam Kay tells us the hilarious — and sometimes horrifying — truth about life and work in a hospital.

Welcome to 97-hour weeks. Welcome to life and death decisions. Welcome to a constant tsunami of bodily fluids. Welcome to earning less than the hospital parking meter. Wave goodbye to your friends and relationships. Welcome to the life of a first-year doctor.

Scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, comedian and former medical resident Adam Kay’s This Is Going to Hurt provides a no-holds-barred account of his time on the front lines of medicine.

Hilarious, horrifying and heartbreaking by turns, this is everything you wanted to know — and more than a few things you didn’t — about life on and off the hospital ward. And yes, it may leave a scar.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780316426725

What's Inside

"This book is heartbreaking, hilarious and truly important. I believe in its humanity, its spirit and its conscience. The best doctor's visit you will ever have."—Rose McGowan
