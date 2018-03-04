Recipes from Simple: Caesar Salad with Shrimp
Caesar Salad with Shrimp
10 minutes prep.
You’ll need
- 1 Romaine lettuce head
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 16 cooked jumbo shrimp
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup chopped Parmesan cheese
- 4 slices crisp bread
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Separate and rinse the lettuce Put them in a salad bowl and toss with the sour cream, shrimp, olive oil, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
- Break the bread into pieces, add them to the salad, toss again, and enjoy.
- Don’t have any shrimp? Swap in 2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped in bite-sized pieces.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.