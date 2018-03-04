Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipes from Simple: Caesar Salad with Shrimp

#Simple Cooking Team

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

10 minutes prep.

You’ll need

  • 1 Romaine lettuce head
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 16 cooked jumbo shrimp
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup chopped Parmesan cheese
  • 4 slices crisp bread

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Separate and rinse the lettuce Put them in a salad bowl and toss with the sour cream, shrimp, olive oil, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Break the bread into pieces, add them to the salad, toss again, and enjoy.
  • Don’t have any shrimp? Swap in 2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped in bite-sized pieces.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.