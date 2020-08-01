Recipe from Simple – WATERMELON AND STRAWBERRY GAZPACHO WITH BASIL
Cool off with this simple fresh fruit gazpacho dish — ideal for up to four people!
10 minutes prep, 10 minutes refrigeration … and refreshing.
You’ll need
- 2 lemons14 ounces fresh strawberries2 tablespoons Confectioners’ Sugar
14 ounces watermelon
12 fresh basil leaves
Now, the SIMPLE steps:
- Juice the lemons.
- Chop the strawberries and combine them with the confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice.
Refrigerate for 10 minutes to macerate. Remove the rind from the watermelon, cut the flesh into cubes, and refrigerate.
- Five minutes before serving, blend three-fourths of the strawberries, the watermelon, and the basil in a blender.
Ladle into shallow bowls, add the remaining strawberries, and serve immediately.
- ENJOY! Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD