Recipe from Simple – PINEAPPLE-WATERMELON SALAD

Irresistible and refreshing — ready in 20 minutes!

10 minutes prep, 10 minutes refrigeration … and refreshing.

You’ll need

1 large fresh pineapple14 ounces watermelon, pre-cut ¼ cup honey 2-3 sprigs fresh cilantro

Now, the SIMPLE steps:

Halve the pineapple and cut out the flesh, leaving the skin intact. Small dice the flesh.

Small dice the watermelon and combine it with the pineapple. Add the honey and stir to coat the fruit.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes to macerate.

Spoon the fruit into the hollowed pineapple skins and garnish with cilantro, chopped.

Serve with lemon sorbet, if desired.

ENJOY! Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD