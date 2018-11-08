Recipe from Simple Healthy – Simple Sauce for Leftovers and More
Leftovers? Sass them up with an easy-to-make sauce, and you’ll find a delicious new meal! This classic is perfect for grilled fish, meat, poultry, vegetables, tofu or eggs. If you’re like us, you love cooking, but a taste hack like this stretches your budget with low-calorie impact. And did we mention? Delicious!
You’ll need:
6 shallots
2 cloves of garlic
2 cups red wine
1 1/4 cup beef stock
2 bouquets garnis (bundles of fragrant herbs like thyme, bay leaves, and parsley)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Now, the Simple steps:
Peel the shallots and garlic, slice thinly, and place in a saucepan with the red wine, stock, and bouquets garnis.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.