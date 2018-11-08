Recipe from Simple Healthy – Simple Sauce for Leftovers and More

Leftovers? Sass them up with an easy-to-make sauce, and you’ll find a delicious new meal! This classic is perfect for grilled fish, meat, poultry, vegetables, tofu or eggs. If you’re like us, you love cooking, but a taste hack like this stretches your budget with low-calorie impact. And did we mention? Delicious!



Serves 4 | 108 cal per person

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 1 hour

You’ll need:

6 shallots

2 cloves of garlic

2 cups red wine

1 1/4 cup beef stock

2 bouquets garnis (bundles of fragrant herbs like thyme, bay leaves, and parsley)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Now, the Simple steps:

Peel the shallots and garlic, slice thinly, and place in a saucepan with the red wine, stock, and bouquets garnis.

Cook over low heat for about 1 hour until the sauce is reduced by one-fourth and thickens. Remove the bouquet garnis. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.