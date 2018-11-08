Recipe from Simple Healthy – Light Butternut Squash Soup with Walnuts
You can make this soup in under 60 minutes, with just a few ingredients and a few steps. Light, fresh, and absolutely yummy, this recipe lightens up a seasonal favorite
— butternut squash soup– and it travels beautifully to any gathering. Enjoy!
1 lb 5 oz butternut squash
2 carrots
1 sweet onion
8 walnut halves
1 tablespoon walnut oil
Salt & Pepper to taste
- Peel the squash, carrots and onion, and cut into small chunks. Place in casserole; add enough water to cover 1/2 inch and cook for 45 minutes over low heat.
- Puree with a hand blender.
- Season with salt and pepper and transfer to bowls.
- Add chopped walnuts and a drizzle of walnut oil to each bowl and serve.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.