Recipe from Simple Healthy – Light Butternut Squash Soup with Walnuts

You can make this soup in under 60 minutes, with just a few ingredients and a few steps. Light, fresh, and absolutely yummy, this recipe lightens up a seasonal favorite

— butternut squash soup– and it travels beautifully to any gathering. Enjoy!

Serves 4 | 80 Calories per serving | Vegetarian | Lactose free

You’ll need:

1 lb 5 oz butternut squash

2 carrots

1 sweet onion

8 walnut halves

1 tablespoon walnut oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

The Simple Steps:

Peel the squash, carrots and onion, and cut into small chunks. Place in casserole; add enough water to cover 1/2 inch and cook for 45 minutes over low heat.

Puree with a hand blender.

Season with salt and pepper and transfer to bowls.

Add chopped walnuts and a drizzle of walnut oil to each bowl and serve.

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.