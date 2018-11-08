Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy – Light Butternut Squash Soup with Walnuts

#Simple Cooking Team

You can make this soup in under 60 minutes, with just a few ingredients and a few steps. Light, fresh, and absolutely yummy, this recipe lightens up a seasonal favorite

— butternut squash soup– and it travels beautifully to any gathering. Enjoy!

 

Serves 4 | 80 Calories per serving | Vegetarian | Lactose free
You’ll need:

1 lb 5 oz butternut squash

2 carrots

1 sweet onion

8 walnut halves

1 tablespoon walnut oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

The Simple Steps:
  • Peel the squash, carrots and onion, and cut into small chunks. Place in casserole; add enough water to cover 1/2 inch and cook for 45 minutes over low heat.
  • Puree with a hand blender.
  • Season with salt and pepper and transfer to bowls.
  • Add chopped walnuts and a drizzle of walnut oil to each bowl and serve.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 