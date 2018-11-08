Recipe from Simple Healthy – Brussels Sprout Salad
Brussels Sprouts are versatile, delicious, and now, with this unusual salad option, you can put a fresh, beautiful dish on the table in less than 30 minutes–it’s perfect hot or cold! Great for last-minute gatherings, or for the home chef looking for an unexpected way to serve these yummy healthy morsels.
Serves 4 | 145 calories per serving | Gluten Free
Cooking: 15 minutes
- 4 thin slices bresaola
- 12 hazelnuts
- 24 brussels sprouts
- 1 tablespoon hazelnut oil
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Cut the bresaola into small strips. Roughly chop the hazelnuts.
- Steam the Brussels sprouts for 15 minutes.
- Halve them and mix with the bresaola strips and hazelnuts, drizzle with hazelnut oil, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot or cold.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.