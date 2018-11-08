Recipe from Simple Healthy – Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprouts are versatile, delicious, and now, with this unusual salad option, you can put a fresh, beautiful dish on the table in less than 30 minutes–it’s perfect hot or cold! Great for last-minute gatherings, or for the home chef looking for an unexpected way to serve these yummy healthy morsels.

Serves 4 | 145 calories per serving | Gluten Free Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 15 minutes You’ll need: 4 thin slices bresaola

12 hazelnuts

24 brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon hazelnut oil

Salt & Pepper to taste Now, the Simple Steps: Cut the bresaola into small strips. Roughly chop the hazelnuts .

Steam the Brussels sprouts for 15 minutes.

Halve them and mix with the bresaola strips and hazelnuts, drizzle with hazelnut oil, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot or cold.

