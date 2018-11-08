Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy – Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprouts are versatile, delicious, and now, with this unusual salad option, you can put a fresh, beautiful dish on the table in less than 30 minutes–it’s perfect hot or cold! Great for last-minute gatherings, or for the home chef looking for an unexpected way to serve these yummy healthy morsels. 

 

Serves 4 | 145 calories per serving  | Gluten Free

Preparation: 15 minutes
Cooking: 15 minutes
You’ll need:
  • 4 thin slices bresaola
  • 12 hazelnuts
  • 24 brussels sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon hazelnut oil
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
Now, the Simple Steps:
  • Cut the bresaola into small strips. Roughly chop the hazelnuts.
  • Steam the Brussels sprouts for 15 minutes.
  • Halve them and mix with the bresaola strips and hazelnuts, drizzle with hazelnut oil, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot or cold.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 