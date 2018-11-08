Recipe from Simple Healthy – Baked Apples
The scent of baking apples is comforting. Here’s a light, quick take on apple desserts, with all the savory smell and taste of a pie but with a fraction of the time and calories. Yum!
- 4 cooking apples (you choose!)
- 8 pitted prunes
- 2 tablespoons slivered almonds (14 grams)
- 20 hazelnuts
- 1/4 cup honey (80 grams)
Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
Cut ‘‘lids’’ off the apples and scoop out the flesh. Mix the flesh with the prunes, cut into small pieces, the almonds, chopped hazelnuts, and the honey.
Stuff the apples with the mixture and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.